07 May 2022

Preparations under way for second annual Carrickfinn 10k Coastal Run

Come for the challenging run but enjoy the incomparable scenery and hospitality too

Declan Ferry and Maria Mulligan pictured with Marie Gallagher

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 May 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Lace-up your trainers and get ready for the second annual Carrickfinn 10k Coastal Run which starts at 1pm on Bank holiday Monday, August 1.

The organisers say you should come for the challenging run but enjoy the incomparable scenery and hospitality too.

Once again a big congratulations to Declan Ferry and Maria Mulligan on being the male and female champions in the inaugural 10k Coastal Run in 2021.

"We trust you both are well into your training regime for this year’s run to defend your Martin Johnny Ban championship trophies. Surely there are plenty who are ready to give you a run for your money," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

Live entry link is posted here: https://www.njuko.net/carrickfinn-10k-2022

All funds raised will go directly into improving the community’s track and pitch adjacent to Donegal Airport.

News

