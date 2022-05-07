Preparations under way for second annual Carrickfinn 10k Coastal Run

Declan Ferry and Maria Mulligan pictured with Marie Gallagher
Lace-up your trainers and get ready for the second annual Carrickfinn 10k Coastal Run which starts at 1pm on Bank holiday Monday, August 1.
The organisers say you should come for the challenging run but enjoy the incomparable scenery and hospitality too.
Once again a big congratulations to Declan Ferry and Maria Mulligan on being the male and female champions in the inaugural 10k Coastal Run in 2021.
"We trust you both are well into your training regime for this year’s run to defend your Martin Johnny Ban championship trophies. Surely there are plenty who are ready to give you a run for your money," said a spokesperson for the organisers.
Live entry link is posted here: https://www.njuko.net/carrickfinn-10k-2022
All funds raised will go directly into improving the community’s track and pitch adjacent to Donegal Airport.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.