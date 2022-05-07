Watch: 'A time to heal, a time to hope' with Twin Towns' first Darkness Into Light

In excess of 1,000 people lit up Ballybofey and Stranorlar for the Twin Towns’ first ever Darkness Into Light event.

The Finn Valley campus’ lights peered through the thick early morning fog as participants set off at 4.15am.

Darkness Into Light came into being in 2009 with participants walking or running 5k to meet the sunrise. Darknes Into Light raises funds for Pieta House and he Twin Towns was one of 13 locations in Donegal with the early alarm clocks buzzing.

“You are putting your arms around all of us that have lost a loved one to suicide, you are giving us a time to remember, a time to heal, a time to hope,” Darkness Into Light Ballybofey-Stranorlar committee member Leah Fairman said.

“You are helping all of us who are struggling, not to lose heart, to hold on and to find a way out of the dark.

“You are shining a light on the shadow of stigma - you are making it easier for all of us to speak up, to talk about how we are feeling, to ask fo help.”

Some 828 people had pre-registered with others streaming into the venue to join in on the uplifting event.

MC Paddy McMenamin told the crowd that Pieta House was able to provide 48,000 hours of intervention and bereavement counselling last year. Over 600 people and families devastated by the loss of a loved one to suicide were supported.