Search

07 May 2022

Watch: 'A time to heal, a time to hope' with Twin Towns' first Darkness Into Light

In excess of 1,000 people lit up Ballybofey and Stranorlar in the early hours of Saturday morning

Watch: 'A time to heal, a time to hope' with Twin Towns' first Darkness Into Light

An aerial picture of the Twin Towns for Darkness Into Light. Photo: Chris Doherty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at the Finn Valley campus

07 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

In excess of 1,000 people lit up Ballybofey and Stranorlar for the Twin Towns’ first ever Darkness Into Light event.

The Finn Valley campus’ lights peered through the thick early morning fog as participants set off at 4.15am.

Darkness Into Light came into being in 2009 with participants walking or running 5k to meet the sunrise. Darknes Into Light raises funds for Pieta House and he Twin Towns was one of 13 locations in Donegal with the early alarm clocks buzzing.

“You are putting your arms around all of us that have lost a loved one to suicide, you are giving us a time to remember, a time to heal, a time to hope,” Darkness Into Light Ballybofey-Stranorlar committee member Leah Fairman said.

“You are helping all of us who are struggling, not to lose heart, to hold on and to find a way out of the dark.

“You are shining a light on the shadow of stigma - you are making it easier for all of us to speak up, to talk about how we are feeling, to ask fo help.”

Some 828 people had pre-registered with others streaming into the venue to join in on the uplifting event.

MC Paddy McMenamin told the crowd that Pieta House was able to provide 48,000 hours of intervention and bereavement counselling last year. Over 600 people and families devastated by the loss of a loved one to suicide were supported.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media