09 May 2022

'Image Bank' to promote Donegal as place to live, work and invest in

Variety of high-quality images now available for free to download

'Image Bank' to promote Donegal as place to live work and invest in

Michael McHugh

A new free image bank to promote Donegal and the Northwest as a location to live, work and invest in, has been launched by the Western Development Commission, in partnership with Donegal County Council today.

The industry focused Image Bank for Donegal is the second county to be launched as part of a wider initiative across the West and Northwest following Co. Sligo’s launch last year. 

The image bank, which is the latest element of the agency’s ‘More To Life’ campaign has been created to highlight the opportunities for highly skilled career choices across the region.

The images, all taken by professional photographer Paul McGuckin will now become freely available for those who wish to promote Donegal and the Northwest.

The project, which had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic was restarted in recent months with the photographer spending time across the county of Donegal to ensure all sectors across FDI, Indigenous companies, the start-up community, the food scene and more was captured.

Choosing the companies and organising the logistics of each shoot was a collaboration between the team at the WDC, the Atlantic Economic Corridor officer and Donegal County Council.

The variety of high-quality images includes MMG Welding, Tata Consultancy Services, Swan Net Gundry, Donegal Craft Village, The CoLab facility at Letterkenny Atlantic Technological University Campus and others.

CEO of the Western Development Commission, Tomás Ó Síocháin, commented on the launch.

The image bank is an integral part of our More to Life campaign. These high-quality images, which are free to use, will support the Donegal community, our key stakeholders and our diaspora to showcase the wide-range of ongoing activity and the many roles available across tech, pharma, retail, customer service and more so that together, we can help Donegal to recover in 2022 and beyond.

While similar content libraries exist, there are none that are specific to industry in Ireland and Head of Communications, Allan Mulrooney says they expect to see a large demand on downloads and use of the platform:

“Placemaking continues to play a hugely influential role in the West and Northwest of Ireland’s drive for economic success. Our More To Life campaign showcases limitless potential to develop a career across a range of specialist areas in Donegal, which is now more important than ever with more people looking to move and the ability to work remotely from anywhere in Ireland.

The image bank is another visual representation of the benefits of living, working and investing in the Northwest and it will allow us to continue to position Donegal as a regional centre of growth.”

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Jack Murray added:

“Donegal County Council welcome the launch of this Image Bank project, having worked closely with the WDC during its delivery. We would like to extend a special thanks to all the businesses and locations that have agreed to take part. We look forward to utilizing these images along with our strategic partners as we strive to help promote Donegal for new and expanding investment opportunities”. 

In order to use the images, an individual or an organisation simply needs to visit the Image Bank here:

