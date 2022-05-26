Ice cream and jelly celebrations for St Johnston pupils

Pupils get ready to raise their Green Flag at Castletown National School, St Johnston
It was a proud moment for Castletown National School outside St Johnston when they raised their second green flag on National Green Flag Raising Day yesterday, Wednesday, May 25.
This flag was awarded for the children's work on the theme of Water.
The Green School Committee, Green School’s coordinator Miss Arlyne Kilpatrick and staff and pupils from 1st-6th class, attended an online award ceremony with schools from around Ireland who were also awarded their Green Flag for different themes.
The children of Castletown NS dressed up in blue and green for the special occasion. The Green School Committee made up of one pupil from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes, made a speech and the Green Flag was raised.
Pupils were treated to ice cream and jelly after the ceremony!
Green Schools is Ireland’s leading environmental management and education programme for schools. Promoting long-term, whole-school action for the environment, Green-Schools is a student-led programme with involvement from the wider community. The programme is operated and coordinated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce (FEE member for Ireland).
