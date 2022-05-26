Search

26 May 2022

Ice cream and jelly celebrations for St Johnston pupils

Castletown N.S raise their ‘Water’ Green Flag

Ice cream and jelly celebrations for St Johnston pupils

Pupils get ready to raise their Green Flag at Castletown National School, St Johnston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

It was a proud moment for Castletown National School outside St Johnston when they raised their second green flag on National Green Flag Raising Day yesterday, Wednesday, May 25.

This flag was awarded for the children's work on the theme of Water.

The Green School Committee, Green School’s coordinator Miss Arlyne Kilpatrick and staff and pupils from 1st-6th class, attended an online award ceremony with schools from around Ireland who were also awarded their Green Flag for different themes.

The children of Castletown NS dressed up in blue and green for the special occasion. The Green School Committee made up of one pupil from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes, made a speech and the Green Flag was raised.

Pupils were treated to ice cream and jelly after the ceremony!

Green Schools is Ireland’s leading environmental management and education programme for schools. Promoting long-term, whole-school action for the environment, Green-Schools is a student-led programme with involvement from the wider community. The programme is operated and coordinated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce (FEE member for Ireland).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media