Donegal event will be part of World Sand Dune Day

People in Donegal are being encouraged to participate in 'World Sand Dune Day’ which takes place on Thursday.

You can join the Clean Coasts organisation to examine sand dunes at the Rinclevan Special Area of Conservation at Hornhead, at 7.00 pm.

This is part of a number of events to highlight the important role dunes play along the Irish Coastline.

On Thursday, Clean Coasts are teaming up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to host an educational guided walk of Lurgabrack, Hornhead.

NPWS guides will be discussing the wonderful habitats and species that make this site a nationally important sand dune system. In addition, guides will also be highlighting the current management and monitoring projects that are taking place on site.

Coastal Sand dunes - an amazing piece of natural engineering - are ever-changing due to their make-up of sand and the elements they are exposed to along the coast.

They play a huge role in coastal protection and for some coastal communities, they are the first line of defence against coastal flooding and high winds.

These fragile landforms are also an important habitat for many animals and plants such as marram grass. When we walk or carry out other activities out in sand dunes, we erode this grass. This contributes to the breakdown of the dunes, degrades the habitat and impacts wildlife residing there.

Clean Coasts has been involved in the protection and conservation of the Irish coastline for almost 20 years.

The #ProtectOurDunes campaign’s main aim is to highlight the issues recreational activity creates for sand dunes. It is a CARO led awareness campaign that is supported by many different organisations that have expertise in sand dune conservation, community engagement and communications.

For ‘World Sand Dune Day’ Clean Coasts are co-hosting four key events. The events will take attendees on a journey of the dunes at selected sites around the coast and will focus on how they are formed, their ecosystems and conservation efforts. These events are free and open to all.