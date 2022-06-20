Permission for new glamping development in Inishowen sought

Donegal County Council says a decision on the application will be made by early August FILE PICTURE
Planning permission is being sought for the development of four new glamping pods in Inishowen.
The application by Adrian McClenaghan is for pods, new vehicular access, car parking facilities, a septic tank and all associated development works at Carrowhugh, Greencastle.
Donegal County Council says a decision on the application will be made by early August.
