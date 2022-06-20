Acclaimed novelist announced as Allingham Festival writing competition judge

Acclaimed novelist and short-story writer Mia Gallagher will judge the entries in the 2022 Allingham Flash Fiction Competition.

The competition is currently open, with entries accepted up until September 16.

Mia Gallagher is the author of two novels: HellFire (Penguin, 2006) and Beautiful Pictures of the Lost Homeland (New Island, 2016). Her first short-story collection, Shift, was published in 2018.

Her award-winning short fiction has been published widely in Ireland and abroad. She is a contributing editor to The Stinging Fly, and has enjoyed the role of writer-in-residence in many environments. Her reviews, articles and essays have been published in the Irish Times, The Guardian, the Sunday Independent, The Stinging Fly, Architecture Ireland, Circa, and Books Ireland.

Full terms and entry forms for the Alilngham Festival writing competitions can be found at https://www.allinghamfestival. com/fiction-poetry- competitions

The Awards Ceremony for the winning entries in the Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions will be webcast during the 2022 Allingham Festival, running from November 2 to 6.

Based in Ballyshannon. the Festival will also feature Bird on the Wire, a haunting performance of Leonard Cohen’s music with Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways, plus other events from the worlds of music, literature, and the arts.

Programme details can be found at www.allinghamfestival.com