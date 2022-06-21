Search

22 Jun 2022

A total of 226 children were in care in Donegal at the end of last year

Half were taken into care last year under a voluntary agreement

A total of 226 children were in care in Donegal at the end of last year

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

21 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

A total of 226 children were in care in Donegal at the end of last year, according to Tulsa, the State’s dedicated Child and Family Agency responsible for improving wellbeing and outcomes for children

It has now emerged that there has been a six-fold increase in the number of children admitted to care in Donegal over the past five years by Tusla using voluntary care orders

A total of 25 children were taken into care last year under a voluntary agreement -  50% of those taken into care in the county-  up from just four back in 2017.

Meanwhile, the total number of children in care under a voluntary agreement in Donegal stood at 41 at the end of 2021, according to the latest figures available.

A voluntary care order occurs when a parent or parents gives permission to Tusla social workers to take the child/children into state care without going through the family court system. 

'Childcare is a big issue' - Taoiseach promises cut to childcare costs in next budget

Statutory care is when Tusla apply to court for an order to place a child/children in care. 

A total of 50 children were admitted to care by Tulsa in the county in 2021, to bring the total number in care up to 226.

The findings emerged in a response from Tusla  - the child and family agency - to a question from Deputy Mattie McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group.

He tabled the question on behalf of the Alliance of Birthmothers Campaigning for Justice to the Minister for Children, Roderic O'Gorman,  relating to the number of children in State care in each of Tusla’s 17 service areas that are subject to voluntary care orders. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media