Ballybofey woman wins prize as one of the Ten Best Dressed Ladies at Down Royal Festival of Racing

A Donegal woman was a winner away from the track at the Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Sinead Gallen Boyce, from Ballybofey, was selected as one of Down Royal’s Top Ten Best Dressed Ladies.

Sinead took home a prize from Ladies Day sponsor Zen Orthodontics, a multi-award-winning clinic based in Newry.

Racing fans and Ireland’s style elite showed off their fashion credentials at the event on Saturday.

The top ten Best Dressed Ladies at Down Royal.

The Best Dressed Competition was judged by Naomi Callanan from sponsor Zen Orthodontics and girl about town, model and fashionista, Nuala Meenehan, with Cool FM Breakfast Show Host and Fashion Stylist Rebecca McKinney hosting proceedings.

As the judges made their way through the crowd of racegoers, judges Naomi Callanan and Nuala Meenehan managed to select their top 10 ladies, who’s style and fashion caught their eye.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “The spectacle of Ladies Day provides an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing, the style and fashion was striking and we are delighted to have picked 10 stunning ladies to go through to the final.”