Sitting room windows smashed in two neighbouring houses in Milford

Milford Garda Station
Gardaí in Milford are investigating the circumstances surrounding criminal damage at two houses in Milford.
Two front sitting-room windows were broken in two neighbouring houses on Lough Road, Milford. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.
Crime prevention officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace, said it didn't appear entry was gained to either residence.
Garda are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Lough Road, Milford, in the early hours of Monday morning and who may have any information that may help gardaí to contact them at Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060. You can also call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
