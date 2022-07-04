‘Devoted’ Letterkenny carer honoured for work in the local community

Home Instead today honoured Letterkenny woman Mary Sweeney for her work with the most vulnerable people in the community, by naming her as the 2022 Ulster CAREGiver of the Year.

The care company, which cares for 198 clients in Donegal, runs the annual carer recognition awards to reflect the incredible work that carers do right across the country, helping to keep older people safe and well in their own homes and communities.

Mary, who has worked for Home Instead for four years, was nominated for the award by Alison Hegarty, general manager of Home Instead in Donegal.

“Mary is devoted to giving her clients the best care possible. She has great empathy and compassion, and is a kind, warm-hearted, gentle person with a wealth of knowledge and experience," says Alison.

Awards judge, Molly Carpenter, director of Workforce at Home Instead Inc., and author of Confidence to Care, said the testimonials and feedback from Mary’s colleagues, fellow CAREGivers and, perhaps most importantly, her clients show just important a member of the team and the community she is.

"We were delighted to recognise her outstanding contribution by awarding her the Ulster CAREGiver of the Year prize.”

Mary’s nomination was supported by her colleagues at Home Instead Donegal who described her as “one of the most reliable and professional CAREGivers”, someone who is a valuable and trusted colleague and whose “compassion and sensitivity to others enables clients to feel at ease and reassured at all times.”

Mary, who is also a qualified Alzheimer’s carer, currently provides care to 15 clients in Donegal, including Letterkenny, Ballybofey and surrounding areas

Chief operating officer of Home Instead, Shane Jennings added the CAREGiver of the Year awards are a reflection of the fantastic work that Home Instead carers do in every town, village and county in Ireland.

"I’m delighted that Mary is this year’s Ulster CAREGiver of the year. You only need to see what Mary’s clients – and just as importantly her colleagues – have to say about her to know that she is the ideal CAREGiver, she is compassionate, devoted, and trustworthy, and she deserves every praise for her work in her local community.”

There are currently more than 5,000 people waiting for home support packages in Ireland, including 172 in Donegal. Home Instead is actively recruiting CAREGivers throughout the country to help ensure that this demand can continue to be met.

Shane Jennings adds: “We would love to have more carers like Mary working with us, doing what is such a rewarding job. We want to be able to provide those currently waiting for home support with the quality of care that CAREGivers like Mary provide. The high-quality personal care that Mary and the rest of our CAREGivers provide is vital to allow people to remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible.”