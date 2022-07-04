Traffic disruption in Letterkenny tonight and tomorrow due to road works

Motorists are being advised that there will be traffic disruption in parts of Letterkenny this evening and tomorrow in order to allow for works being carried out by Irish Water and Donegal County Council.

Crews will be on site from 7pm this evening, Monday, July 4, until 7am tomorrow morning, July 5, at Station Roundabout and on the N56, opposite Kelly’s Centra, Mountain Top.

Tomorrow night, from 7pm on Tuesday, July 5 to 7am on Wednesday morning, crews will be working on Convent Road at the junction of College Farm Road and at Old Dunnes Stores Roundabout, Oldtown.

The essential works will require temporary traffic management, but local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water’s Paul Kilcoyne apologised for the inconvenience the works may cause but explained the benefits to the local community.

He said: “These reinstatement works include an important road crossing and come after essential repairs to the sewer and water networks. We would like to thank the local community – businesses and residents- for their cooperation.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on twitter @IWCare with any queries.