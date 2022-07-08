Search

Funeral today of Letterkenny man who died following car crash

The late Mervyn McClure

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

08 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The funeral will take place this afternoon of the Letterkenny pensioner who died following a road traffic accident earlier this week.

Mervyn McClure, from Lurgy, died after his car was involved in a three-car collision at approximately 10.50 pm on Tuesday on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road.

Mr McClure was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

A funeral Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham at 2.00 pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

His untimely passing has evoked a sense of great loss among his family and all who knew him in the local community and beyond.

