Helping charity by opening her blooming, beautiful garden to the public

Nora's Rose Garden in the heart of Ballybofey is open to the public this weekend in a bid to raise money for charity.
The much-admired garden contains hundreds of roses of different colours. The garden is a popular with favourite with people and attracts many visitors.
Norah’s Rose Garden is situated at 85 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey, and is open from 10am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It is hoped that people will visit the garden and help Nora and Jeet raise money for this weekend. Her posts to social media have reached many and are garnering a growing reaction online.
For further information, go to Norah’s Rose Garden Facebook page, or call 087 790 0490.
