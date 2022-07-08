Search

08 Jul 2022

Planning permission sought for solar farm development in Gaoth Dobhair

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

08 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

An application for planning permission to develop a solar farm in Gaoth Dobhair has been lodged with Donegal County Council.  

Údarás na Gaeltachta applied to the local authority for the solar farm development at Ard na Ceapairí, An Bun Beag, Gaoth Dobhair.  

The proposed works consist of a solar farm, with an area of approximately 14.1 hectares, comprising solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames and all necessary ancillary development structures.

This is a further step in the development of the project. The project is being developed in partnership with six community development organisations in Gaoth Dobhair.  The photovoltaic farm will contribute to the local economy, serve as a valuable source of income for local development groups, reduce the carbon footprint and enable the adjacent Pairc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair (Gaoth Dobhair Business Park) to move away from fossil-fuel generated energy and towards sustainability and energy independence.

Intensive preparation has gone into the planning of the solar farm – a feasibility study was conducted in 2020 and Údarás na Gaeltachta has since engaged in extensive public consultation, in partnership with local development organisations.

The concept of a “Green Gaeltacht” which emphasizes the viability and sustainability of Gaeltacht communities, is identified as a strategic goal in Údarás na Gaeltachta's Strategy 2021-2025.

 The planning application and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) may be inspected at the offices of Donegal County Council.

