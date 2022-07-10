Gallery: Donegal priest Fr Paul Farren celebrates his silver jubilee

Popular Donegal priest Fr Paul Farren celebrated his silver jubilee as a priest with a special Mass in St Mary's Church, Clonmany.
Katie and Eoghan Doherty with Fr Paul Farren. PHOTOS: Kerrie Quinn, nwpresspics
