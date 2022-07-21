Housing situation leading to much frustration in Donegal Municipal District

A deep frustration at the lack of council houses within the Donegal Municipal District (MD) was raised at the recent monthly meeting of the MD held in Donegal Town.

That frustration was initially raised by Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) who pointed to “the sheer lack of council houses not coming forward in the last 20 years” within his own home town of Ballyshannon.

He said that there have only been five turnkey houses “when there is so much need and that is all we have at the moment”.

“There are a lot of people disappointed. I would like to see progress on this. Any positive news would be most welcome. We really need progress on this,” he said.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy said that the price of rents had also gone up and there were also a lot of rural towns within the electoral area including Kilcar, Bruckless and Carrick, that also required proper housing.

She added that there were six, five and four member families that were waiting on social housing to come on stream in these areas “but the likelihood of that happening anytime soon is unlikely.

“But it is very important that we move on these small areas as well,“ she pointed out.

At a previous meeting of the MD, Cllr Kennedy, its current Cathaoirleach, had also referred to the need for a specific Community Development Officer for the Donegal Municipal District. She had stated that housing would be one of the key priority areas should focus on for the coming year.

She had also suggested that fellow councillors could assist by identifying vacant buildings within their towns and villages.

Responding, Area Manager of the Donegal MD Pauric Sheerin said that Donegal County Council would be hosting an special workshop meeting in September, which would outline the current housing situation and plans at the four larger population areas of Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Killybegs, but there would also be a focus on areas including Glencolmcille, Carrick, Dunkineely and Mountcharles.

He said that the housing delivery action plan will facilitate councillors in being able to see specific details of the plans as well as the need for such projections.

He cited “significant extensions in the Glen and Carrick areas”.

In Ballyshannon they were working 'approved housing body' Apex. There was a site in the middle of town that was being examined but he did not want to jeopardise it as matters were “at an advanced stage”.

He said that a number of other land bank options in the area were being looked at, “some five to six options are being looked at“.

Mr Sheerin added that Donegal Town had one of the largest housing needs within the MD needs as well in terms of suitable social housing, but he said that there had been progress such as the other side of Donegal Oak meadows near Railway park.

Building activity in Donegal town also included some other properties that were at an advanced stage of constriction, with others under construction.He also added that they were also working on the ground in Bundoran and lands in killybegs were also being purchased.

“If members can be patient, that workshop will give people a very clear indication of what is involved. That's all I will say at the moment,” he said.