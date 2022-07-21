Regenerative farmer to host unique farm walk in Dunkineely

Farming for Nature Ambassador Cathal Mooney is a regenerative farmer based at Gort Na Lec, Brenter, Dunkineely.

Cathal of Heather Hill Farm takes a holistic approach to farming, focusing on ecological, social, and economical goals. He has organised a unique farm walk this Saturday.

Heather Hill Farm produces pasture-raised turkey, pasture-raised chicken, pasture-raised eggs, wildflower honey, and grass-fed lamb.

They operate a Holistic Planned Grazing system, meaning their animals are moved to fresh pasture every day. They have implemented a Silvopasture system where fruit trees, nut trees, and berry bushes have been planted throughout their grassland. This increases biodiversity and contributes to healthy soil.

Cathal is passionate about education. He believes strongly in building personal relationships with his customers and educating them on where their food comes from and how it is produced.

He frequently runs farm tours/open days, giving customers and farmers the opportunity to see first-hand the regenerative farming practices he is carrying out.

“Our goal is to produce local food for the community. We want our customers to become our friends and come to the farm to see how their food is produced.”

Working in ways that mimic nature, building healthy soil, selling direct to customers, and providing education around regenerative agriculture is central to what they do at Heather Hill Farm.

“We aim to produce quality grass-fed produce that improves the soil, adds value to our community, and sustains the farm into the future.”

These farm walks are an opportunity for Farming for Nature farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land.

They are a great opportunity to meet like-minded farmers and to gain an insight into the creative and inspiring ways that farmers are working to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land.

There is a great diversity of ambassador farmers set to host farm walks this year covering a range of farming systems from tillage to dairy, forestry to market gardening, mixed stock to high nature value farming, conservation agriculture to productive smallholdings, and much more.

The walks cost €10 to attend. This is a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community.

Purchase tickets for this farm walk here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/farmingfornature/695701