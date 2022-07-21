Search

21 Jul 2022

Ferry service operating this summer to Inis Bó Finne

Island is located between Magheroarty on the mainland and Tory Island

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Fancy a trip to a unique little island off the coast of Donegal?

Boffin Ferry Donegal, a passenger ferry service from Magheroarty Pier to Inishboffin Island is open again for 2022 with daily crossings in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Inis Bó Finne, or Inishboffin island, is located between Magheroarty on the mainland and Tory Island.

This daily service will ferry passengers to and from the island and complete the crossing in 10 minutes, for a €10 return trip, which really makes it a perfect day trip for anyone visiting the area.

Inishboffin Island is a Wild Atlantic Way Discovery Point, just 3km off the Donegal coast. It has a significant bird population and is a sanctuary for the corncrake, barnacle geese, choughs, arctic terns, and peregrine falcons. It has much to offer in terms of tourism – beautiful scenery, walks, a wonderful beach, and a unique destination to visit when in the county.

The Saoirse the Mara II (Freedom of the Sea) will take you to Inis Bó Finne

The service was officially launched last June 2021 and blessed by Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh who himself has close links to the island. Very few people live on the island all year but some return to fish and harvest the seaweed on the rocks during the summer.

The island offers an unrivalled panorama of some of Donegal’s most beautiful sights, including Tory Island, Inis Dumhaigh, Magheroarty Beach, the Derryveagh Mountains, Horn Head, and Bloody Foreland, all surrounded by clear blue Atlantic waters. Visitors to the island are sure to enjoy the tranquil, beautiful east beach at Tobar an Ghlasáin.

Tá tránna galánta ar an oileán seo agus radharcanna iontacha ón oileán ar an tír mór agus ar na hoileáin thart uirthi. Is fiú cúpla uair a chaitheamh anseo ag spaisteoireacht, ag snámh, nó ag ligean do scíste agus tú ag éisteacht le ceol binn na n-éan agus le fuaim na farraige móire thart ort.

The boat, Saoirse the Mara II (Freedom of the Sea), will operate initially on three daily trips at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm for July and August.

