22 Jul 2022

Gallery: Farm safety event on family farm in Carrigans attracts big interest

Minister says "attitudes and behaviours need to change" in relation to farm safety

7:30 AM

The need to protect farmers and farm workers by implementing a culture of farm safety practices into everyday work life was highlighted by the  Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue at an IFA Farm Safety event at the Porter family farm in Carrigans.

The event was one of a number around the country organised by the IFA as part of Farm Safety Week.

Farmers are being encouraged to make one change to make their farm a safer place to work and live.

The Minister said: “Farming is the most dangerous occupation in terms of fatalities in the workplace, with children and the elderly particularly. It is clear that attitudes and behaviours need to change and unsafe practices must become socially unacceptable.

“Many fatal and non-fatal incidents can be prevented by simple changes in behaviour and practices.  Almost half of farm fatalities involve vehicles and machinery. PTO ( power take-off) guards are inexpensive and shouldn’t cost an arm or a leg, never mind a life.”

The Minister added: “Together with Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, T.D.,  we are implementing a series of initiatives in 2022 through dedicated funding of €2.25m that was allocated to farm safety in Budget 2022.

“These initiatives promote improved farm safety practices and risk awareness and encourage behavioural change around farm safety, while also supporting those who have been impacted by fatal and non-fatal incidents.

Farm Safety Week runs concluded today.

