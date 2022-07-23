Ireland's neutrality among the big topics being discussed in Donegal today

The MacGill Summer School continues in Glenties with a number of current hot topics up for discussion.

Saturday's programme gets underway at 11.05am with the annual John Hume lecture which this year is delivered by Dr Linda Doyle, Provost and President of Trinity College, the University of Dublin.

Afternoon





Talks and panel discussions for the afternoon began at 2.30pm where the question is asked: "In these turbulent times is Neutrality an option anymore?"

Those addressing this controversial subject are:

- Paddy McGuinness CMG OBE Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Intelligence UK, who is esponsible for UK’s two five-year National Security Programme

- Caitriona Heinl, Executive Director at the Azure Forum for Contemporary Security Strategy and Adjunct Research Fellow at School of Politics

- Prof Andrew Cottey, EU Jean Monnet Chair in European Political Integration at UCC

- HE Adriaan Palm, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ireland

The discussion is hosted by Prof Brigid Laffan, Emeritus Prof at the European Institute, Florence

Another highly topical issue is under the spotlight at 4pm: The most urgent problem facing the world is energy — how does it wean itself off fossil fuels?

Hosted by Dr Micheál Ó Cinneide, former Director at the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), those taking part in the discussion are:

- Justin Moran, Director External Affairs, WindEnergy Ireland

- Prof Sadhbh O’Neill, Asst Professor at DCU’s School of Law and Government



At 5.15pm, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD addresses: The war in Ukraine and the pandemic are creating a serious food crisis across the planet. Can those countries with substantial agriculture sectors help?

After a break for dinner, guests will be treated to recital by the much acclaimed Pianist, Caitriona McElhinny Grimes with strong Donegal connections. This gets underway at 8.30pm.

Further information and booking details for these events and for the remainder of the summer school can be found at https://www.macgillsummerschool.com/

The MacGill Summer School was founded in 1981 in Glenties to celebrate the memory of local writer, Patrick MacGill.

MacGill wrote in the early 20th century on the social conditions in Donegal, the plight of migrant workers in Britain and the horrors of the Great War in which he fought as a soldier of the London Irish Rifles. His books are still being published.

The school has grown from very modest beginnings to being one of the most important fora in Ireland for the analysis of topics of national and international interest. It has consistently been a source of innovative and fresh thinking on a range of social, economic and political ideas.

It brings together government ministers, members of the opposition parties, heads of business, academics, economists, sociologists, church leaders, members of the judiciary and public representatives from Northern Ireland.



