Gallery: Double birthday celebrations for John and Evelyn at Leghowney Hall

There were great celebrations in the Cassidy Clan recently as John and Evelyn Cassidy both marked the significant milestone of 80 years of age.
Following a Mass celebrated at St Agatha’s Church by dear friend Fr Dan McBrearty on Friday evening, a large crowd of family and friends gathered at Leghowney Hall for a fantastic birthday party organised by their family. Food, drinks, music and chat were all in abundance in the hall, making this a very special night for all those in attendance who travelled from all over Donegal, Mayo and farther afield.
Well done and thanks to all who helped to organise and a big well done to Zack Gallagher for the wonderful dinner.
As John says, “age, it’s just another number, get up and keep on going.”
Many happy returns to you both.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.