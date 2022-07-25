Search

25 Jul 2022

Ideas sought for the future of Carrick village


Two surveys to be conducted on south-west Donegal village and its future

Ideas sought for the future of Carrick village

Two surveys will commence on the future of Carrick this week

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

25 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

How best to shape the future of Carrick and surrounding areas will provide the subject matter for two surveys starting this week.

Coiste Forbartha na Carrige, with assistance from Donegal County Council and Paul Doherty Architects in Donegal Town, are in the process of preparing a plan for the regeneration of this area.

At this early stage a key part of the process is getting the thoughts, needs, and opinions of local community members and visitors.

Paul Doherty Architects will be conducting two public surveys in order to paint a picture of what makes Carrick a great place to live, as well as what could be improved upon.

There will be in-person surveys carried out on the morning of Friday this coming July 29 between 10.30am and 1pm, in the car park in front of the Old School.

There will also be an online survey see link: https://forms.gle/NCxpGDqkpguqAjfJ9

"Everyone’s opinion is valued and needed in order to inform the regeneration of Carrick moving into the future," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media