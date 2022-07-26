Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Castlefin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault at Long Brae in Castlefin on Sunday night shortly after midnight.
The injured man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance for treatment due to injuries sustained. Gardaí say it is understood the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
They are appealing to anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to come forward. You can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
