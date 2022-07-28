Missing mother and daughter located

The PSNI has confirmed that Jacqueline Friars,39, and Scarlet,5, have been located
A mother and daughter missing from Derry since Sunday have been found.
The PSNI has confirmed that Jacqueline Friars,39, and Scarlet,5, who were missing from the Shantallow area of the city, have been located. They were believed to have crossed the border.
The police have thanked the public for assistance in the matter.
