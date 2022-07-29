Search

29 Jul 2022

Musical Marys are getting a great reaction as they tour Donegal

Randox Gala Ball tonight is one of the highlights of the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival

Ciara Gallagher-Murphy, the Glasgow Mary, and Kaitlyn Likas, the Washington DC Mary . Photo: Mary Rodgers

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

29 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

This year’s Marys are getting a hugely positive reaction wherever they go - and are particularly talented on the music front.

And according to festival PRO, Mary Ward, there’s plenty of music wherever they go.

“The Marys have all been fantastic,” she said.

Photo Gallery of the opening night of the 45th Ballyshannon Folk and Trasditional Music Festival

Indeed, the Mary provided a great unexpected treat for some tourists visiting the county earlier this week.

During their tour of the county, the Marys stopped off in Glencolmcille at the folk village.

While they were there, a number of them took out instruments and played away.

Three tour buses happened to be in the area at the time and called in - and what a pleasant surprise they got.

“Sure where else would you get that at 11 in the morning,” Mary Ward remarked.

Meanwhile, today’s programme of events includes one of the main highlights of the weekend, the Randox Gala Ball - a black tie night of glamour with the Marys - which takes place in the Waterfront Hotel at 8.00 pm.

On the festival stage tonight from 9.30 pm is Jake Carter while before him at 7.30 pm folk artist Eimhear Ní Ghlacain will entertain the crowds.

Earlier, there was the Walk the Rosses event in Burtonport while the Marys enjoyed some coastal adventure pursuits in Maghery.

The Mr Majestic Family Show, at Ionad Teampaill Chróine, has a scheduled 3 pm start.

This year’s Mary’s are:

Shannon Hester - Bayonne Mary

Caroline Galvin - Belfast Mary

India Kennedy - Donegal Mary

Ann-Michelle McConalogue - Dublin Mary

Elizabeth (Libby) McCole - Dungloe Mary

Shauna Ní Dhochartaigh - Gaeltacht Mary

Ciara Gallagher-Murphy - Glasgow Mary

Caitlin Finn - London Mary

Saoirse Moloney Stevenson - New York Mary

Olivia Lisokwsi - Philadelphia Mary

Sarah Lawlor - San Francisco Mary

Kaitlyn Likas - Washington DC Mary

Sinéad Harte - Wild Atlantic Way Mary

Photos of the Marys in Glencolmcille by Mary Rodgers.

