High visibility garda patrols, speed checks and checkpoints around the county this weekend

High visibility patrols, speed checks and checkpoints are being carried out by gardaí in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Gardaí are appealing to motorists to slow down and remain within the legal speed limit at all times.
They are also warning motorists to never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and point out that by doing so, you will be risking your life and the lives of others.
The importance of wearing seatbelts is also part of the message being sent out this weekend, as well as a reminder not to use a mobile phone while driving.
“Our priority is to keep people safe so please make responsible decisions this weekend and always in relation to road safety. Help save lives by driving in a safe and responsible manner,” a spokesperson said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.