Search

02 Aug 2022

Motorcyclist remains in hospital following road traffic collision

Road traffic collision occurred on the Letterkenny to Ramelton road last Thursday

Motor cyclist remains in hospital following road traffic collision

R245

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

A motorcyclist remains in hospital following a road traffic collision which occurred on the Letterkenny to Ramelton road last Thursday. 

The incident took place on the R245, at Cashelshanaghan, on July 28 at approximately 6.50pm. 

The incident involved a motorcycle and a car - the car was traveling towards Letterkenny while the motorcyclist was traveling towards Ramelton. The motorcyclist was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains at present. 

Donegal Co Council testing a new treatment to fight Japanese knotweed

" This is in its very early stages but it would be a very exciting development if it proves successful"

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to please contact them at Milford at 074 91 53060. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media