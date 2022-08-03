Road traffic collision in Kilcar ignites garda appeal for information

Glenties gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that occurred in Kilcar between 7.50pm and 8.15pm on Friday, July 22.
The collision which involved two cars resulted in an elderly woman being seriously injured, according to Garda Ciara Gibbons of the Glenties Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area before or at the the collision to please contact gardaí. Gardaí are also eager to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Killybegs on 074 97 31002 or Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 98 58537. People can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
