iRadio launches brand new transmitter in Inishowen

iRadio is set to get a whole lot louder in Inishowen from next week!

The IMRO award-winning radio station is delighted to announce it’s got a brand new frequency in north Donegal, 105.0 FM, and it’s planning a week of major celebrations to mark the occasion.

From August 8-12, iRadio will be coming to the stunning Inishowen peninsula, exploring Malin Head, Grianán of Aileach, Carndonagh and many other north Donegal hotspots.

iRadio is delighted to be teaming up with the Go Visit Inishowen Tourist Office, from where Sharron Lynskey will broadcast iRadio at Work from 10am to 1pm each day.

She and the iRadio team will spend the week checking out spectacular trails, discovering some of the county’s most scenic routes and immersing themselves in everything Donegal has to offer.

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning says the launch of this new transmitter marks another exciting step in the iRadio story: "2020 and 2021 were two really difficult years. We weathered the storm, we managed the recovery and the iRadio strategy is now firmly focused on growth across all areas of our business.

"In last week’s JNLR listenership survey we recorded our highest ever market share so we know our programming strategy is working.

“As someone who spent the early part of his life in Carndonagh and pretty much every Christmas and summer in Gleneely and Culdaff, launching our new frequency on 105.0FM in north Donegal is up there for me as a career highlight.

"We’ll be increasing our presence in north Donegal from here on in and I can’t wait to welcome new listeners from Inishowen to iRadio.”

So to hear all the action from the Inishowen peninsula, just tune into 105.0FM and enjoy!