Search

03 Aug 2022

iRadio launches brand new transmitter in Inishowen

Popular radio station to broadcast from the peninsula next week

iRadio launches brand new transmitter in Inishowen

i is for Inishowen as iRadio launches brand new transmitter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

iRadio is set to get a whole lot louder in Inishowen from next week!  

 The IMRO award-winning radio station is delighted to announce it’s got a brand new frequency in north Donegal, 105.0 FM, and it’s planning a week of major celebrations to mark the occasion.  

From August 8-12, iRadio will be coming to the stunning Inishowen peninsula, exploring Malin Head, Grianán of Aileach, Carndonagh and many other north Donegal hotspots.  

iRadio is delighted to be teaming up with the Go Visit Inishowen Tourist Office, from where Sharron Lynskey will broadcast iRadio at Work from 10am to 1pm each day. 

She and the iRadio team will spend the week checking out spectacular trails, discovering some of the county’s most scenic routes and immersing themselves in everything Donegal has to offer.   

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning says the launch of this new transmitter marks another exciting step in the iRadio story: "2020 and 2021 were two really difficult years. We weathered the storm, we managed the recovery and the iRadio strategy is now firmly focused on growth across all areas of our business.

"In last week’s JNLR listenership survey we recorded our highest ever market share so we know our programming strategy is working.  

“As someone who spent the early part of his life in Carndonagh and pretty much every Christmas and summer in Gleneely and Culdaff, launching our new frequency on 105.0FM in north Donegal is up there for me as a career highlight.

"We’ll be increasing our presence in north Donegal from here on in and I can’t wait to welcome new listeners from Inishowen to iRadio.” 

So to hear all the action from the Inishowen peninsula, just tune into 105.0FM and enjoy!  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media