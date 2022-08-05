Gardaí appeal for owner of purse found at Clonmany Festival

Is this your purse? Gardai are trying to find its owner
A purse was found overnight at the Clonmany Festival.
It has been handed in to gardaí, who are keen to find its owner.
Officers are asking anyone who thinks this is their purse to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540 and to quote incident number 21291815.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.