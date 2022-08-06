Sights set on swim from Gola Island in aid of North West Cancer Flights

This Thursday a group of swimmers will attempt, for the first time, a 3-kilometre swim from oileán Ghabhla to Machaire Gathlán, in aid of the North West Cancer Flights.

The idea for the swim was borne in last year, when the swimming group decided to enter the sea in November having heard of the potentially positive benefits the activity could reap.

Charlie Boyle from Mullach Dubh said that following regular social media posts and updates the group had doubled by January, 2022.

The idea of swimming from Gabhla Island was mentioned in a half jest, half challenging manner, Charlie recalls. However, this Thursday, August 11, the idea will become a reality as swimmers take to the sea to challenge themselves to a 3-kilometre challenge. A gofundme page was set up where people can make a contribution and support the charity organisation.

There are two spaces left on the team either for experienced swimmers or the development squad. The swim will raise much-needed funds for the vital service.

A thousand euro could fund thirty patient flights or flights for ten patients and ten carers. Charlie feels the charity deserves strong support for the outstanding work it carries out.

If you would like to donate, please click here.