Donegal will be on lower end of scale of high temperatures, says popular forecaster 

While temperatures will invariably rise in Donegal over the coming days they will not reach the heights of other parts of the country, Met Éireann have confirmed to the Donegal Democrat/DPP

Meteorologist and popular RTE weather presenter Joanna Donnelly told DonegalLive.ie:

"As the furthest county north on the island, Donegal will be on the lower end of the scale of highest temperatures this week.

"With high pressure to the south, there's a chance at times that cloud from weather fronts in the Atlantic, skirting over the top of the anticyclone, will make sunshine in Donegal hazy at times.

"However, the forecast for the week ahead in Donegal is also for increasing temperatures day on day. For today it is expected that temperatures will reach 20 degrees there, and possibly 21 degrees inland. It will always be coolest at the coasts.

"On Tuesday, it is expected to be 21 or 22 degrees, possibly 23 inland. On Wednesday it is expected to be one degree higher still, 22 to 24, and similarly on Thursday and Friday."

She added that night time temperatures will follow a similar pattern, going from 9 last night to 13 on Thursday night.

Little wind and no rain

She also confirmed that there will be light winds and there will be no rain.

"Winds this week will be light to moderate southwesterly today, decreasing light over night and becoming variable in direction over land.

"On Tuesday, light southwest winds will become westerly during the day and again variable or calm overnight.

Dry warm and sunny this week⛅️



Sunblock and hydrate to enjoy summer sunshine



Then winds will be variable between Wednesday and Friday after which they will become northerly. Always light.

There's no rain expected for this week," she told DonegalLive.ie