Opinion: Should urinals in the gents toilets become a thing of the past?

We're always delighted to receive correspondence for our Letters to the Editor pages which we carry in the Donegal Democrat each Thursday.

In last week's edition, the following letter generated quite a bit of debate in the office.

What do you think? Does the letter-writer make a valid point?

Time to offer the gents some respect



Sir,

When the country began to re-open amid the easing of restrictions from Covid-19, it was quickly evident that there were some good things to come out of lockdown.

Working from home is one example - where many businesses who would never have considered such a move for their workers, have suddenly discovered, almost by accident, that it’s not such a bad thing after all.

Online shopping is another - and although that might not necessarily be a good thing for everyone, it does offer its advantages to shoppers and businesses alike.

One other positive is that shops, businesses and public places are now focusing a lot more on cleanliness. And we all seem more aware of others around us. We still offer space to the person in front in the queue; and even tables in restaurants are well kept apart.

The manner in which pubs looked after their toilet areas was always something that bothered me. How come the toilets in hotels, restaurants and other public areas could be kept clean and tidy, yet in so many pubs, they were often in a pretty deplorable state come the early stages of the evening? Quite frankly, they were disgusting.

In fairness, most pubs have upped their game since Covid and thankfully, the toilet areas of pubs are much cleaner all round.

But I’m also wondering if the time has come for consideration to be given to doing away with urinals in the gents?

Is it fair to ask men, boys and young children to stand and pee against a wall, in full view of those around them?

My twelve year old son doesn’t like having to use a urinal, and is very uncomfortable having to use the facilities along with strange men, who probably don’t feel too comfortable about the situation either.

Should we make urinals a thing of the past? Surely it’s not too much to ask for proper toilet facilities which can offer privacy and respect to gents, as well as ladies.

Yours,

A concerned parent,

Letterkenny