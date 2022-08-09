Search

09 Aug 2022

Opinion: Should urinals in the gents toilets become a thing of the past?

Is it fair to ask men, boys and young children to stand and pee against a wall, in full view of those around them?

Opinion: Should urinals in the gents toilets become a thing of the past?

Should urinals be a thing of the past?

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

We're always delighted to receive correspondence for our Letters to the Editor pages which we carry in the Donegal Democrat each Thursday. 

In last week's edition, the following letter generated quite a bit of debate in the office.

What do you think? Does the letter-writer make a valid point?

Time to offer the gents some respect


Sir,
When the country began to re-open amid the easing of restrictions from Covid-19, it was quickly evident that there were some good things to come out of lockdown.
Working from home is one example - where many businesses who would never have considered such a move for their workers, have suddenly discovered, almost by accident, that it’s not such a bad thing after all.
Online shopping is another - and although that might not necessarily be a good thing for everyone, it does offer its advantages to shoppers and businesses alike.
One other positive is that shops, businesses and public places are now focusing a lot more on cleanliness. And we all seem more aware of others around us. We still offer space to the person in front in the queue; and even tables in restaurants are well kept apart.
The manner in which pubs looked after their toilet areas was always something that bothered me. How come the toilets in hotels, restaurants and other public areas could be kept clean and tidy, yet in so many pubs, they were often in a pretty deplorable state come the early stages of the evening? Quite frankly, they were disgusting.
In fairness, most pubs have upped their game since Covid and thankfully, the toilet areas of pubs are much cleaner all round.
But I’m also wondering if the time has come for consideration to be given to doing away with urinals in the gents?
Is it fair to ask men, boys and young children to stand and pee against a wall, in full view of those around them?
My twelve year old son doesn’t like having to use a urinal, and is very uncomfortable having to use the facilities along with strange men, who probably don’t feel too comfortable about the situation either.
Should we make urinals a thing of the past? Surely it’s not too much to ask for proper toilet facilities which can offer privacy and respect to gents, as well as ladies.

Yours,
A concerned parent,
Letterkenny

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media