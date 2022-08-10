Search

10 Aug 2022

San Francisco triathlon raises money in memory of Donegal woman

Mountcharles native does gruelling Escape From Alcatraz for Donegal Town charity

San Francisco triathlon raises money in memory of Donegal woman

Kevin Brennan and family donate cheque to Sr Magdalene of Solace Cancer Support Charity

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

10 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Donegal man Kevin Brennan completed his seventh Escape From Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco in honour of his late Mum, Carmel. 

By taking part in the event which took place on June 5, the Mountcharles native raised €5,230 for the Solace Cancer Support Centre in Donegal Town,

The Escape From Alcatraz triathlon is a three-race event including a 1.5 miles swim from the notorious prison island of Alcatraz, across San Francisco Bay. This is followed by a hilly 20-mile bike ride and an eight mile run. 

This year there were more than 1,300 competitors at the start line and Kevin, who now lives in San Francisco, finished in the top quarter of men in his age group, 46 to 50.

Kevin was delighted to present the cheque for €5,230 to Sr Magdalene and her team at Solace Donegal Cancer Support in recognition of their great support for his Mum.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media