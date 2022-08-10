A special winner of Bluestack Special Needs Foundation's first jackpot

A new fundraising initiative is underway at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

And organisers are thrilled that the very first weekly prize in the 50/50 Draw has been won by one of the foundation’s service users, Conor McCormick.

Conor and his carers Frances and Rose were delighted to call into the centre in Donegal Town to collect his winnings. The concept is simple: 50% of money raised weekly goes into the prize pot and the remaining 50% helps fund the vital work of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

The next 50/50 Draw takes place on August 15. Anyone who wishes to enter can simply fill out their details on one envelope for €3 or two for €5, place them in the locked box now available at Centra on the Clar Road (beside the coffee Machine), Donegal Town Service Station (Supermac’s), Texaco Holmes Service Station on the Killybegs Road, Britton's Pharmacy Donegal Town and The Bluestack Shack.

There is a guaranteed winner every week.

Money raised helps the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation to provide a range of support and services to people with additional needs and their families across Donegal.

More information on the services and supports that are on offer by the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation can be found on the foundation’s social media sources. Facebook www.facebook.com/BluestackSpecialNeeds, Twitter @bluestackSNF, Instagram https://instagram.com/bluestacksnf?, You Tube, Bluestack Special Needs Foundation website www.bluestackfoundation.com or contact the local office in Donegal Town on 074 9740828.