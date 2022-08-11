Leak detection may cause overnight water disruptions in Bundoran

Leak detection works may cause supply overnight and morning water disruptions to Magheracar, Dinglei Coush, West End and Bay View areas of Bundoran and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from 11pm tonight, August 11 until 6am tomorrow, August 12.
Irish water recommend that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.
This day last week, hundreds of locals and visitors were also impacted following a burst on the trunk water main between the main storage reservoir at the water treatment plant and Bundoran Town.
On that occasion, the burst impacted the water supply to homes and businesses in Bundoran, Ballyshannon South, and surrounding areas, including Askill Group Water Scheme in North Leitrim.
Updates on the current Bundoran situation can be found on Irish Water by clicking here.
