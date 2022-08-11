Search

11 Aug 2022

Leak detection may cause overnight water disruptions in Bundoran

Problems with a burst main last week also caused water outages

Leak detection may cause overnight water disruptions in Bundoran

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

11 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Leak detection works may cause supply overnight and morning water disruptions to Magheracar, Dinglei Coush, West End and Bay View areas of Bundoran and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11pm tonight, August 11 until 6am tomorrow, August 12.

Irish water recommend that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

This day last week,  hundreds of locals and visitors were also impacted following a burst on the trunk water main between the main storage reservoir at the water treatment plant and Bundoran Town. 

On that occasion, the burst impacted the water supply to homes and businesses in  Bundoran, Ballyshannon South, and surrounding areas, including Askill Group Water Scheme in North Leitrim. 

Updates on the current Bundoran situation can be found on Irish Water by clicking here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media