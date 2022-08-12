Donegal temperatures have officially reached 24C already today

Official Donegal weather temperatures have already reach 24C at the south Donegal based Finner Camp weather station this afternoon, it can be revealed, as a country wide high temperature warning has been extended until 6am on Monday.

The reading was recorded at 3pm and is the highest temperature recorded at the location so far this week. It is the same temperature at Dublin airport. The Finner reading is four degrees higher than the top temperature there on Thursday.

The Met Éireann weather station was recording a more respectable 16C at Malin Head at 3pm today, but temperatures there earlier in the week had reached 21.1C.

In Sligo, at Markee Castle a temperature reading of 27C was recorded in the last hour and 30C has been recorded at Moore Park in Cork and at Oak Park in Carlow.

In an updated weather warning for the whole country today the state forecaster warned that it would be very warm or hot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 30 degrees and locally higher.

Warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally around 15 degrees in many areas. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, particularly in the northwest.

Impacts:

• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidents



For full details see⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuShttps://t.co/iILCy6JlwU pic.twitter.com/iEwQh4zHTQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 12, 2022

Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk (Condition Orange) is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist, until midday on Tuesday.

A high-pressure system currently positioned over Ireland will influence high air temperatures, low daytime humidity and light windspeeds over the weekend.