Heritage week begins in Donegal today with up to 60 free events on offer!

National Heritage Week takes place from today until Sunday, August 21 and there are about 60 free events taking place in Donegal as well as some digital projects online.

“It’s wonderful to see the return to in-person events after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The continued success of Heritage Week in County Donegal is due to those people who organise events for Heritage Week and those people who support them.

"This year’s theme is Sustainable Heritage and the concept of sustainability is explored through our natural, built and cultural heritage.

"There are a variety of activities planned including guided walks, heritage site visits, fieldtrips, heritage open houses, exhibitions, illustrated presentations, workshops, launch events, storytelling, historical re-enactments, children’s activities and traditional skills demonstrations.”

“Although we will not be producing our highly-successful, pocket-size County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide this year, the National Heritage Week website allows you to search by county and by day so you can plan your Heritage Week itinerary. Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people used to plan to spend Heritage Week in County Donegal and we hope that they will do that again this year.

There is a ‘My Events Trail’ facility on the Heritage Week website that allows you to highlight the events that you’d like to attend and then you can print out, e-mail or share your events trail on social media. County Donegal Heritage Week event organisers can also collect free National Heritage Week-branded merchandise at the County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny. These include high-visibility vests, t-shirts, large flags, small flags, bunting, lanyards and pencils.”

The full programme of events is available online at www.heritageweek.ie

Two days during Heritage Week have a particular theme: Saturday, August 20 is ‘Wild Child Day’ and encourages children and families to get outdoors to enjoy and explore the heritage and biodiversity in their locality.

Sunday, August 21 is ‘Water Heritage Day and celebrates Ireland’s water and how our history and heritage has been shaped by the sea, rivers, lakes and wetlands.

National Heritage Week is an integral part of European Heritage Days celebrated in over 40 countries across Europe. National Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council & Local Authority Heritage Officers with support from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage.

Check out the Heritage Week website and get planning your County Donegal events programme – that’s the message from the County Donegal Heritage Office.

