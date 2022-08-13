Emergency services deal with car fire near Manor roundabout

A car burst into fire close to the Manor roundabout on Saturday morning.
Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene, in the area of Drumnahoagh, at 11.25am.
“No injuries were reported and no offences were disclosed,” a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed to Donegal Live.
“The road involved in this incident is currently open for use.”
There were minor traffic delays on the busy N13 road as a fire crew doused the flames.
