More towns added to overnight water restrictions on Lough Mourne Water Scheme

Overnight water restrictions on the Lough Mourne Water Scheme that had included Stranorlar and Ballybofey, have now been extended to Raphoe, Convoy, Tievebrack, Gleneely and Ballynacor.

As with other restrictions they will take place between 10pm and 9am.

Irish water say, as with other measures announced yesterday the restrictions are required to give the reservoir time to replenish and is necessary during this off-peak time, as there is a possibility that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Seamus O’Brien of Irish Water, said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people in Stranorlar Ballybofey, Raphoe, Convoy, Tievebrack, Gleneely and Ballynacor, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We would ask the public to continue to conserve water over the coming weeks. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

"By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn."

Restrictions overnight also remain in force in the Carrigart, Downings and Cranford areas.