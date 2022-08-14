Efforts underway to restore electricity to homes and businesses in Fanad

Power cut affecting customers in Milford
Work is currently underway to restore power to 67 homes and businesses in the north west of the Fanad Peninsula.
The electricity supply was lost shortly after 7.30am due to a fault. ESB Networks have a crew on site and are working to restore service.
The estimated time for restoration of the power supply to the area is 1.30pm.
Meanwhile, and with further lightning expected, people are reminded to never touch fallen wires and to report faults and damage to 1800 372 999 or 021 238 2410.
