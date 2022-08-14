Fabulous festival programme with boat trips, barbecue, and sand artist Manu

The parish of Killaghtee is rich in history, heritage and marine life, as well as having a wonderfully closeknit community and great pride of place.

This will all be celebrated in an upcoming festival, to take place over the last weekend in August.

Running from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28, Killaghtee Festival will have a packed programme of events.

Boat Trip

With such an incredible coastline including the famous St John's Point, the boat trips are sure to be hugely popular.

Leaving from Bruckless Pier at Darney, the boat will take passengers on a trip around St John's Point. Local Historian Michael Cunningham will tell some stories on the way round, and the last boat of the evening is an opportunity to see the sun set from the glorious waters of the bay.

The boat trip costs €15 per person. Tickets are initially available for a limited time from Floyd's Mace Dunkineely. They will then to on general release at the festival website www.killaghtee.ie from August 15, with an additional €1 online booking fee.

Sand Art

Artist Manu has been delighted people all around the country with his phenomenal sand art. For the festival, he will be creating a supersized image of the Killaghtee Cross in the sand of Trá Bán Beach.

Manu will be joined by Coastal Creations and St John's Point resident Olive of Donegal Sea Pictures, who will be making their own special art from things found on the beach.

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to unleash their own creativity on the beach, with two great events by local artist Heather Cassidy.

People are invited to come and create their own beach art from things found on the beach.

The second event is a collaborative effort, where participants can make a giant whale and other creations together, again using materials found on the beach.

Both events are suitable for children, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Music

Another highlight of the weekend looks set to be the Heritage Concert at the ruins of McSwyne's Castle. The very talented pupils of the O'Donnell School of Music will entertain in this unique, majestic setting.

There will also be music in bars over the weekend.

Other festival activities include foraging, beach yoga, a barbecue, history talks, kids singalong and much, much more.

And most of all, it will give people the chance, after all the restrictions and challenges of the last few years, to catch up with friends and neighbours from home and abroad, while enjoying all that is unique and wonderful about this special corner of Donegal.