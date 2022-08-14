Donegal Mountain Rescue urges people to avoid peaks due to potential danger

Barnesmore Gap. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
With many people out and about enjoying the good weather, Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is appealing to people to now stay away from the county's peaks.
This is due expected weather which could put people at serious risk, particularly on high, exposed ground.
A spokesperson for the voluntary organisation took to social media to say: "What an incredible week of beautiful weather we have had. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end! Met Éireann has issued a country wide status yellow thunderstorm warning.
"We strongly advise avoiding high terrain during these potentially dangerous weather circumstances. Don't put yourself at unnecessary risk until the warnings have abated.
"Stay safe!"
