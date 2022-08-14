Weather latest - Thunderstorms could cause floods and treacherous conditions

A status orange weather warning is in place in Donegal and across Ireland
Localised thunderstorms could cause heavy downpours of rain or hail. Flooding is likely where heavy downpours occur.
After the dry spell, this could in turn lead to slippery road conditions.
Some areas could also experience power cuts as a result of lightning strikes.
People are urged to drive with care, to not walk or drive into floods, and to never touch fallen electricity wires.
Met Eireann's updated warning is valid until 9am on Monday.
