€500,000 announced for ten community projects in Donegal

Ten Donegal community projects are to receive €50,000 each as part of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

It is part of an announcement today (Monday) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, of almost €7.4 million in funding to support 175 community projects nationwide.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister Humphreys said she had broadened the scope of the CLÁR Programme this year to allow for a much wider range of eligible projects.

“Our Rural Future is all about a ground-up approach to rural development. Every community is different and the people who know best what their town, village or parish needs are the people who live there.

“It was for that very reason that I broadened the scope of the CLÁR Programme this year to allow for a much wider range of eligible projects. The response from communities across the country has been overwhelming and that is evidenced by the diverse range and variety of successful projects under this year’s scheme."

She added the recent census results show that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before. This is hugely positive. The funding I am announcing today will support communities to develop great facilities for families to enjoy.

“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, I am exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLÁR and I hope to make an announcement on this in the near future," she said.