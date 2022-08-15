Two-storey extension granted for Stranorlar College

Finn Valley College at Drumboe, Stranorlar
Finn Valley College has been granted planning permission to construct a two-storey extension to the south-east side of the existing school at Drumboe, Stranorlar.
This will contain a three classroom Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) unit with the associated activity, sensory, living skills, and central activities rooms and sanitary facilities at ground floor level and three general classrooms and two set rooms on the first floor with a proposed basement level external equipment store at the level of the existing school pitches at the south of the extension.
The new development will also connect to the existing sewerage and drainage systems on site and see the development of a car park area to provide an additional nine spaces, including an electric vehicle charging point.
