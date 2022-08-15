Acclaimed play starring Donegal actor kicks off Irish tour

The Border Game, a critically acclaimed play featuring a Donegal actor kicks off an eleven-venue, all-Ireland tour at the end of this month.

Co-produced by Prime Cut Productions and the Lyric Theatre, The Border Game comes from award-winning writers, Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney and stars actor, Patrick McBrearty from St Johnston and Cat Barter. The play is a timely and powerful reflection on 100 years of the border and how it has impacted those who live along it.

The 36-year-old has performed in many productions since his 2004 debut in the Letterkenny Music and Drama Society's production of South Pacific at An Grianán Theatre.

Other productions that Patrick has appeared in locally since then have included lead roles in Rob O'Rea directed by J.P. Conahan, Blood Brothers directed by Patrick Doherty, and Children of the Dead End directed by Pluincéad Ó Fearraigh Donegal, and Flight of the Earls directed by Declan Birney.

This current play centres around estranged couple, Sinead (Barter) and Henry (McBrearty) who discuss their past as they attempt to mend a fence in a borderland field next to an old customs hut. What begins as a simple task soon turns to talk of their past, a reliving of old memories, and a relentless competition to come out on top.

Described by The Guardian as “Powerful, moving and honourable” and by The Irish Times as “At once mysterious and mystical, squalid and disintegrating,” the piece is inspired by 100 testimonies collected by the writers from real people living all over the 300-mile length of the border.

Originally commissioned by Prime Cut Productions as a piece of new original theatre to mark Northern Ireland's centenary in 2021, the play made a timely and successful debut at the Lyric Theatre last year, playing to capacity houses.

Writer Michael Patrick (My Left Nut and The Alternative), says “It is a pleasure to bring The Border Game back to the Lyric as part of our All-Ireland tour.

“With this piece, which focuses on ex-lovers from opposite sides of the Fermanagh-Leitrim border and of the religious divide, we hope to evoke a sense of the politics in the area and of the cumulative experiences of real people who have lived along it.”

Co-writer, Oisín Kearney (My Left Nut and The Alternative), adds, “We are delighted to bring The Border Game back to the Lyric and on tour to the Republic.

“Patrick delivered a compelling performance last year and this year, we are excited to welcome Cat Barter to the role of Sinead, our female lead, and are elated to be working with Emma and Jimmy on this year’s performance.”

Emma Jordan, Director of Prime Cut Productions says, “I’m very much looking forward to directing The Border Game again after a hugely successful run at the Lyric last year. It is an arresting piece that facilitates a sophisticated conversation about the border, the future, the questions that it raises, and how it both divides and unites the people who live along it.”

The play is for an audience aged 12+ and features some mild strobe-like effects, some mild sexual activity (a kiss), and strong language throughout.

The play will be staged at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on September 23 and 24.