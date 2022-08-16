Vehicle seized after driver tried to avoid garda checkpoint

Gardaí stopped the vehicle after the driver tried to avoid detection
A motorist who came to garda attention when he tried to avoid a checkpoint has had his vehicle seized, and faces court charges for a number of offences.
Ballyshannon Gardaí were operating a checkpoint on Monday morning when they observed that a vehicle had turned away from them.
A garda spokesperson said: "The vehicle was stopped and it was established that the driver did not have a driving licence. The vehicle was not taxed, insured or tested.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver will now face a court appearance.
"Never take unnecessary risks on the roads."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.