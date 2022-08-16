Gardai seek stone throwing criminal

Stones damage car and window in Letterkenny
Gardai are on the lookout for a stone-throwing criminal who caused damage in the Letterkenny area last weekend.
The incident occurred between 2am and 8am on Saturday last, August 13 at the Wind Mill View Estate, Glencar.
A number of stones were thrown through a front window causing damage to three separate panes of glass. The rear window of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the house was also broken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in that area last Friday night-Saturday morning to get in touch with them at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111
